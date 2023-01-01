Circa Waves gigs not to be missed at Nottingham and Sheffield venues
Catch gigs at Rock City in Nottingham on January 26 and Sheffield 02 Academy on January 28 by hot properties Circa Waves.
The Never Going Under Tour will be in support of the band’s highly anticipated fifth album of the same name, which is released on January 13.Speaking about the tour, frontman Kieran Shudall said: "We are so excited to get out and play in front of you all again!
"These new tunes are gonna sound massive live alongside all our other records. Can’t wait!”
Never Going Under is the band's fifth record, and the encapsulation of a continued upward trajectory for Circa Waves over the last decade.
Becoming one of Britain's most influential and adored guitar bands, the four-piece's dedication to developing their sound has seen them secure increasingly high positions in the Official Album Charts, as well as amassing an army of dedicated fans.
For more on ticket availability, go to www.rock-city.co.uk
