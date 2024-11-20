Christmas isn't Christmas without a Notts visit by folk legend Kate Rusby

Check out a festive gig by Kate Rusby on her Winter Light tour.

Kate Rusby

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 20.

The hugely popular folk singer returns to the venue soon for her latest festive visit to Nottinghamshire.

As part of her Winter Light tour, Kate Rusby rounds off 2024 in style with her annual, and much anticipated, Christmas show.

The concert will be full of warmth, sparkles and her unique festive music, featuring songs from her latest charting Christmas album Light Years 2023 and a selection from her ever-popular previous six Christmas albums.

Kate has taken the genre to new heights, appealing way beyond the folk scene and her Yorkshire roots, headlining in the UK and internationally, performing with other big names in music across genres.

Hailed as ‘the start of Christmas’ for many, joining her on stage will be her hugely talented and intuitive band of musicians including producer and husband Damien O’Kane as well as a top-flight brass quintet.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

