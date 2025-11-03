Choral Christmas concert by Mansfield singers
Mansfield Choral Society will celebrate Christmas at a special concert next month.
Entitled What Sweeter Music (and all that Jazz…), it will blend festive classics with a tribute to two well-known contemporary choral music composers, Bob Chilcott and John Rutter.
It takes place at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in Chesterfield Road on Saturday December 13, starting at 3pm.
Tickets are £17 for adults, including a concert programme, mulled wine and mince pie. Admission costs £5 for accompanied young people under 16. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/mansfield-choral-society to book or buy on the door.