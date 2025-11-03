Choral Christmas concert by Mansfield singers

By Peter Ormerod
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 14:42 GMT
Hear some of Mansfield's finest singing talentplaceholder image
Hear some of Mansfield's finest singing talent
Mansfield Choral Society will celebrate Christmas at a special concert next month.

Entitled What Sweeter Music (and all that Jazz…), it will blend festive classics with a tribute to two well-known contemporary choral music composers, Bob Chilcott and John Rutter.

It takes place at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in Chesterfield Road on Saturday December 13, starting at 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are £17 for adults, including a concert programme, mulled wine and mince pie. Admission costs £5 for accompanied young people under 16. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/mansfield-choral-society to book or buy on the door.

Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice