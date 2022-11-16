Check out what festive fun is in store at Sherwood Forest this Christmas

Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest form part of the Sherwood Forest national nature reserve and have released a list of festive fun for the winter months.

Festivities begin on Sunday, November 20, when visitors are invited to make a Christmas cake with a difference.

With temperatures dropping and food becoming scarce for woodland and garden birds, Sherwood Forest will be holding a ‘Stir-Up Sunday’ for visitors to make cakes with bird seed.

Sherwood Outlaws.

Most Popular

Once made, visitors are welcome to take the cakes home to keep feathered friends fed during the winter months.

And every Tuesday during Nottinghamshire school term times, visitors are welcome to explore Nottinghamshire’s winter wonderland with Nordic Walks.

Tracy Hall, of Sherwood Nordic Walking, will lead a class combining wellness and technique with a gentle, sociable walk through the forest.

Nordic Walks will continue on the run up to Christmas promising festive fitness.

Advertisement

On Saturday and Sunday, December 3-4 – visitors can get crafty by making wreaths with natural materials from conservation work at the forest.

Rob James, communications officer for the site, said: “With expert guidance on hand, we will help visitors create a fancy festive design that would grace any front door.

“Please note this is a bookable event.”

Advertisement

December 3 marks the return of the Robin Robin trail, based on the Aardman Animation film being shown this Christmas on Netflix.

The trail invites visitors to find the characters from Robin’s escapades as they make their way through the forest.

Then on December 4, there will be carols sung by the Dukeries Singers to get the seasonal spirit flowing.

Saturday and Sunday, December 17-18,will see a range of Christmas performances, including Crying Christmas, featuring the Sherwood Outlaws as they emerge from the forest for festive freedom.

Advertisement

Rob said: “Come along and bring your voices and good cheer to take part in this Medieval ceremony to begin the merry-making this Christmas.

“You can find all the information you need about what’s on at Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest on the events page of our website.”