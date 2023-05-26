News you can trust since 1895
Check out veteran music legends Otway and Barrett in their latest Notts gig

By Steve Eyley
Published 27th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
​Nottingham Running Horse, June 11.

Comic musical septuagenarian rascals John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett are setting out on their longest tour to date to celebrate 50 years since they first got together as a pair of performers.

Perhaps the most amazing aspect of this is that they split for the first time before even taking to the stage together.

    In the intervening years they have built up a large and loyal following, split, regrouped (but never reformed!) split and got together again more times than even the ultimate career chronicler Otway can keep track of, and have been courted and produced by The Who’s Pete Townshend.

    Following a massively memorable appearance on Old Grey Whistle Test they scored a hit single with Cor Baby That’s Really Free, and were accepted by punks in 1977 despite their long hair and flares.

    Now older but little wiser, this dynamic duo are once again doing it live.

    For more on the gig, go to www.johnotway.com or www.wildwillybarrett.com

