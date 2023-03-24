Check out this intriguing and highly unusual whodunit at Nottingham Playhouse

Kathryn Hunter in a scene from Drive Your Plow Over The Bones Of The Dead (Photo credit: Marc Brenner)

Nottingham Playhouse, April 4 to 8.

The world-renowned touring company Complicité is paying a visit to the city centre venue with its new work.

Directed by Simon McBurney and featuring acclaimed actor Kathryn Hunter, it is based on Nobel Prize-winning author Olga Tokarczuk’s novel of the same name.

It visits Nottingham Playhouse as part of an international tour.

Olga Tokarczuk’s story is a whodunnit unlike any other and was controversial when first published in 2009.

A rallying cry for nature, it explosively exposes the hypocrisy of institutional power.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse, said: “I have been a huge fan of Complicité for many years.

"They are incredibly innovative and exciting, devising their brilliant work as it tours, so it’s a living thing. People won’t have seen anything quite like this.”

Complicité is an international touring theatre company working across art forms. The company believes that theatre, opera, film, installation, publication and participatory arts can all be sites for the collective act of imagination.

