Check out the cool sounds at Nottingham venue from Red Hot Chilli Pipers

There has never been anything quite like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.From their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with The Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014, the past 20 years has seen them become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet…ever!The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”.The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.