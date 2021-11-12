Check out stand-up aces in It's Too Late Now at Nottingham Comedy Festival

It’s Too Late Now is a show about spending time on all the wrong things and will be performed at Ye Olde Salutation Inn in the centre of Nottingham from 10.15pm.

In the hour-long show, stand-up comedians Samantha Day and Carly Blair tell you some very funny stories of compounded mistakes, wasted time, and (possibly) misplaced blame, and they offer some pretty questionable advice along the way.

Samantha Day comes from Oxford. She recently won her heat in the Stand Up for Cider competition and previously was a semi-finalist at Manford’s Best New Act, the Bath Comedy Festival, and the Not So New Comedian of the Year competition.

She has performed more than 300 shows around the UK. Her stories of bad bosses and self-inflicted embarrassment are as relatable as they are hilarious.

Carly Blair is based in Amsterdam and is originally from Arizona in the US.

She has performed more than 100 shows in the Netherlands, the US, Belgium, and Germany. Her appearance in Nottingham will be her UK debut.

Carly’s highly personal style ranges from one-liners to longer stories, covering a broad range of topics and striking a delicate balance between brainy and bawdy humour.

Stand-up performer Carly Blair (Photo credit: David Lichtneker)

It’s Too Late Now is part of Sounds Proper Comedy’s festival programme. The entry fee is £5.

For more information about It’s Too Late Now and the festival in general, go to https://www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk/

