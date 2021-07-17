Check out some of the stand-up stars who are flocking to Nottingham Playhouse

Comedian Ed Byrne is coming to Nottingham Playhouse

Irish stand-up ace Ed Byrne is back on the road with his latest live show If I’m Honest…. and will grace the stage at the Playhouse on January 29.

Join Ed as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children.

Ed Byrne presents his brand new masterclass in observational comedy, following on from the success of his previous live shows such as Different Class and Spoiler Alert!

A TV household name, in recent times Ed has become an increasingly familiar face who has appeared on Live At The Apollo, The Pilgrimage, Top Gear, QI, and also as a frequent guest on BBC2’s Mock The Week.

From March 23 to 26 next year, the comic legend that is Stewart Lee will be in residence at the city centre venue to perform a double header featuring his shows Tornado and Snowflake.

The first half, Snowflake, will be heavily rewritten in the light of the two years that the show has been laid off, looking at how the Covid-Brexit era has impacted on the current culture war.

The second half, Tornado, questions Stew’s position in the comedy marketplace after Netflix mistakenly listed his show as “reports of sharks falling from the skies are on the rise again. Nobody on the Eastern Seaboard is safe.”

One of the most acclaimed British stand-ups of recent years, any performance by Stewart Lee is a must-see and his fans in the area will counting down the days until his appearance next spring.

Finally, on March 30, 2022, you can see an appearance by the Scottish stand-up Janey Godley on her Pot Soup tour.

Expect live voice overs and stand- up like you’ve never seen before.

Check out some hilarious patter from Big Tereeza in Torremolinos, and see Nicola up on the big screen with all the latest patter.

Hot from her recent appearances on BBC’s Have I Got News for You and BBC Scotland’s Breaking the News, and with more than 20 years of performing award winning comedy around the world from Newcastle to New Zealand.

Janey is excited to bring you her hilarious new show for 2022.

With more than 40 million hits online and regular sold out shows at Edinburgh and Glasgow Comedy Festivals, book early to avoid disappointment.

For more on the shows, and other forthcoming treats at the venue, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk to find out how to book your tickets.

