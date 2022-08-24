Don't miss gigs in Sheffield coming soon by Annie Dressner

Sheffield Greystones, September 14.

It’s been a busy time for the singer/songwriter with the release of latest album 48 Hours on July 1, the arrival of new single I’ve Always Been Like This on September 2, and a string of live dates in support them both.

Since moving from her hometown of NYC to the UK 11 years ago, Annie Dressner has garnered rave reviews for her recordings and live performances.

Having released three full length albums, Dressner has gone from strength to strength. Her straightforward lyrical style, sharp ear for wordplay and crisp, lilting vocals offer listeners a front row seat to her stories.

Her music has drawn comparisons to an up-tempo Mazzy Star, an understated Jenny Lewis, Soccer

Mommy and Phoebe Bridgers.

Dressner’s latest album, a collaboration with David Ford, titled 48 Hours, reached number 23 in The Official Folk Albums Chart.

I’ve Always Been Like This is Annie’s second co-write with friend Matthew Caws (Nada Surf).Annie’s songs have received considerable airplay on Radio 2 and 6 Music (Gideon Coe, Tom Robinson, Steve Lamacq, Tom Ravenscroft) and Radio 1 via her cowrite with Saturday Night Gym Club’s The Nowhere Team.

Annie has collaborated and co-written songs with David Ford, Polly Paulusma, Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), The Last Dinosaur, Saturday Night Gym Club, Stonier and Tim Gordine.