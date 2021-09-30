Check out rising comic star Ivo Graham at Nottingham Glee Club
Comedian Ivo Graham’s The Game Of Life tour reaches Nottingham Glee on Wednesday, October 13.
As one of the most engagingly/unimaginatively autobiographical comedians in the business, Ivo’s previous shows have moved through the gears from singledom, to relationships, to, in 2018’s Motion Sickness, engagement and pregnancy, forever accompanied by narratives about politics and class.
The Game of Life celebrates both the birth of Ivo’s daughter and the equally symbolic upgrade from (16-25) “Young Person’s” to (26-30) “Millennial” railcard - a triumphant brace of developments that have lost none of
their vitality just because the world’s been locked down for a year, the baby’s now in nursery and Ivo is now just a few months away from full price travel with no reprieve.
For more, see www.glee.co.uk/nottingham