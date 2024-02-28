Check out riotous new play Liberation Squares at Notts theatre in April

Check out the production of Liberation Squares at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

​Nottingham Playhouse, April 12 to 27.

Liberation Squares is Sonali Bhattacharyya’s riotous new play about three British Muslim schoolgirls forging an unlikely friendship over shared interests and fighting to the be heroes of their own stories.

Playing the dynamic Ruqaya is Vaneeka Dadhria (Cyrano de Bergerac, West End; Unite – It’s Not As Simple As Black & White, New Vic, Stoke), best friend Sabi is played by Asha Hassan (Bad Education, BBC Three: Cuttin’ It, Manchester Royal Exchange) and social media influencer Xara by Halema Hussain (The Father and the Assassin, National Theatre; Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial for Eleanor Lloyd Productions).

Adam Penford, artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, commented: “This provocative new work by the acclaimed playwright, Sonali Bhattacharyya, explores adolescence and identity and asks some challenging questions about institutionalised bias.

”The writing is full of energy and humour. Sonali’s brilliantly universal writing spears what it’s like to be teenager in a way that everyone will recognise.”

Details: For more on the forthcoming production, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk