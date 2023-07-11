Nottingham Shakespeare Company is performing Much Ado About Nothing at Nottinghamshire venues during July.

Robin Hood Statue, Nottingham, July 13, 7pm/Newark Castle, July 14, 7pm/Victoria Embankment Bandstand, Nottingham, July 15, 2pm and 7pm/The Dell, Stratford-upon-Avon, August 20, 12noon and 3pm.

Nottingham Shakespeare Company’s tour of outdoor venues in the area comes to an end with these weekend performances.

Directed by Michelle-Louise Wright and starring Christopher Collins (Benedick), Emma Carlton (Beatrice), Alastair Fiori-McPhee (Claudio), and Grace Deavall (Hero), making her NSC debut, Much Ado About Nothing is a wildly witty romantic comedy which still challenges audiences with its account of patriarchy and power.

Free and in the open air, this production has been travelling around Nottinghamshire for performances.The NSC is also honoured to have been invited to play for the Royal Shakespeare Company in The Dell, Stratford-upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s own hometown, in August.

Much Ado About Nothing is a delightful tale of mistaken identities, romantic misunderstandings, and uproarious antics, set in the Italian town of Messina.

Details: For more on the performances, you can see nottinghamshakespeare.co.uk

