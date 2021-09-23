Check out John Godber's Sunny Side Up at Mansfield Palace Theatre

John Godber stars in his own play Sunny Side Up at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo credit: Martha Godber)

Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 30 to October 2.

Leading playwright John Godber will star in his own latest play at the Palace, alongside his wife Jane Thornton and daughter Martha Godber.Performances are 7.30pm nightly with an additional Saturday matinee from 2.30pm for a production that John Godber is also directing.Sunny Side Up is told in the signature Godber style, which blends authenticity and sympathy as he addresses the problems of levelling up, leaving home and never forgetting where you come from.Sunny Side Up is the hilarious and moving account of a struggling Yorkshire coast B&B and the people who run it. Join down to earth proprietors Barney, Cath and Tina as they share their stories of awkward clients, snooty relatives and eggs over easy, in this seaside feelgood rollercoaster.

Details: For tickets, see mansfieldpalace.co.ukPhoto credit : Martha Godber

