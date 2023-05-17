News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK

Check out Blue Badge Bunch in appearances later this month at Nottingham Playhouse

​Critically-acclaimed kids game show Blue Badge Bunch is coming to Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, May 26, at 2pm and 5pm, as part of its 2023 UK tour.

By Steve Eyley
Published 18th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Notts-based comic Benny Shakes will host Blue Badge Bunch at Nottingham Playhouse on May 26.Notts-based comic Benny Shakes will host Blue Badge Bunch at Nottingham Playhouse on May 26.
Notts-based comic Benny Shakes will host Blue Badge Bunch at Nottingham Playhouse on May 26.

​Blue Badge Bunch is an interactive kids game show from the Nottingham-based production company Ingenious Fools.

It offers audiences the experience of what it is like to have different disabilities through interactive games.

The show had a critically-acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, going on to be shortlisted for the Neurodiverse Representation Award and for the Best Show Award in the Midlands Comedy Awards 2022.

Most Popular

    Dubbed the “disability Taskmaster”, Blue Badge Bunch is hosted by comedian Benny Shakes, who has cerebral palsy, and autistic stand-up comedian Mark Nicholas, plus special comedy guests.

    The panel and audience at Blue Badge Bunch will get to experience how it feels to have a disability by playing interactive games.

    For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Taskmaster