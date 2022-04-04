Funeral Flowers will be a treat for theatre fans at Nottingham Playhouse when it is staged there in May. (Photo credit: Corinne Cumming)

After hugely successful runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 (winning a Fringe First award), the Bunker Theatre and the Roundhouse, Emma Dennis-Edwards’s one-woman show will tour UK theatres in a new production starring Sarel Madziya.The tour will also go to several prisons alongside an outreach programme exploring creative responses to the show from inmates.

Funeral Flowers follows 17-year-old Angelique who longs to be a florist and is forced to navigate the care system when her mother is incarcerated.Part story, part poetry, the play was inspired by the life of Gina Moffat, who began her own floristry business whilst incarcerated at HMP Holloway.

Go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more details on the play and how to get hold of tickets to see it.

