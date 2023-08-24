See James Blunt at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on his latest tour next year (Photo credit: Michael Clement)

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, April 6, 2024.

James Blunt is to make a return to the road next year in support of his new album Who We Used To Be.

The album is out on October 27 via Atlantic Records.

James and his band will play 12 dates across the UK next spring, including a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham to play for his many fans in the area.

James explained: "I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024.

“My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you!”

Who We Used To Be is James’s first studio album since the acclaimed Once Upon A Mind in 2019.

Details: For more on tickets go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com