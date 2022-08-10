Charles Watson is not to be missed in his forthcoming gig at Sidney and Matilda in Sheffield.

Sidney and Matilda, Sheffield, September 15.

Don’t miss Charles Watson’s eagerly-awaited performance in Sheffield soon.Charles’s current album Yes finds the songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist presenting a sound that best expresses who he really is.

Largely stripped back to warmer, more intimate productions, it’s also a record that matches its serene confidence with radiate positivity.

Alongside his solo career, Charles is known for his work as one-half of the band Slow Club and as a member of the garage-rock supergroup The Surfing Magazines with two musicians from The Wave Pictures.

In addition to his work on Feel Good, Charles composed the score for Youngstown, the feature-length independent film from director Pete Ohs.

Charles has kept the solo album in the spotlight by recently sharing a special new version of one of its highlights, Going Places.

The new session features Charles’s friend, the comedian, actor and screenwriter Mae Martin on vocals and guitar, with the accompaniment of Charles and Fyfe Dangerfield.

The song was inspired, in part, by a quote from J.G. Ballard.

Details: For more, you can see https://www.charleswatsonmusic.co.uk/