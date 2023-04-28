Celebrate International Dance Day at the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall

This event will showcase performances by local hip hop dance crews and artists, alongside free dance workshops, kids’ activities, open cyphers, market stalls, DJs, rap and graffiti artists.

This event will act as a preview for Breakin’ Convention on Wednesday, May 31, when the world’s ground-breaking festival of hip hop dance theatre returns once again to the Royal Concert Hall, featuring local talent alongside internationally celebrated poppers, lockers, b-boys and b-girls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On International Dance Day this weekend, the Theatre Royal is also hosting a celebration of dance from the world of classical ballet, with a matinee and evening performance of BRB2: Carlos Acosta's Classical Selection.

Breakin' Convention is returning to the Nottingham venue later this year (Photo by Tracey Whitefoot)

Most Popular

This new company will perform a gala celebration of classical ballet solos and pas de deux, performed by Birmingham Royal Ballet’s rising stars and some of the best young ballet graduates from around the world.

The Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall have an amazing variety of dance shows that audiences can continue to enjoy throughout the rest of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If it’s ballroom that gets your toes tapping, then Nadiya and Kai - Once Upon a Time sees these two Strictly superstars showcasing their incredible ballroom journeys whilst shining a spotlight on their love affair with dance. This fairy tale romance of a show comes to the Royal Concert Hall on Friday, April 28.

Or, if you can’t pick a Strictly favourite, a spectacular line-up of not just one, not two, but 10 of Strictly’s hugely popular professional dancers from the hit BBC TV show visit the Royal Concert Hall for one night only on Thursday, May 18, official Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour.

Nadiya and Kai - Once Upon a Time.

Carrying on the ballroom theme, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical will foxtrot into town from Monday, June 19 to Saturday, June 24, at the Theatre Royal, starring Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton and Dancing on Ice finalist and Coronation Street star, Faye Brookes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s more to come later in the year, too, when Northern Ballet bring their signature sparkle to Beauty & the Beast. This timeless love story, suitable for all ages, comes to the Theatre Royal from Wednesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 7. Glimpsing a little further ahead to April next year, the company will return to the Theatre Royal once again with their dramatic, romantic and intense production of Romeo & Juliet.

A dazzling display of early-career dance talent from the United States can be seen on Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11, when Ailey 2 visits the Royal Concert Hall with an exciting repertory of modern dance.

And finally, Britain’s most successful dance group, Diversity, bring their brand new tour, Supernova, to the Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.

Find more information for all these events at Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Nottingham at trch.co.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement