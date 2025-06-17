Celebrate Friends with musical parody in Nottingham

A publicity image for the show

There’s a treat in store for Friends fans when a hit musical takes to the stage in Nottingham in September.

Packed with all of the most popular moments from all ten seasons of the beloved television series, Friends! The Musical Parody is an uncensored, fast-paced production featuring an entirely original musical score, and has been a hit in New York and Las Vegas. It showcases the escapades of the world’s most famous group of 20-somethings as they tackle the challenges of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

The cast includes Enzo Benvenuti, who says he has enjoyed the entirety of Friends in almost every media format there is - from VHS to DVD to Netflix - and is “incredibly excited” to be appearing as Ross. Other cast members include Alicia Belgrade (whose credits include the UK tour of Grease) as Monica, Daniel Parkinson (Jersey Boys, London) as Chandler, Eva Hope (as Rachel, Ronnie Burden as Joey, Amelia Atherton (Six The Musical, London) as Phoebe and Edward Leigh (Shrek, Apollo Theatre Hammersmith) as Gunther, Tom Selleck and Paolo.

The creative team includes director Michael Gyngell, books and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner, set and lighting Design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Chris Whybrow, costume design by Jennie Quirk, wigs, hair and make-up Design by Craig Forrest- Thomas, music supervision by Mark Crossland, music arrangements by Charles Olins and Casting Director Mark Frankum.

Friends! The Musical Parody runs at the Theatre Royal from September 17 to 20. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.