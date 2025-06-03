Celebrate classic Beatles album at special concert

The show promises a 'note-for-note' reproduction of the White Album

It’s frequently cited as one of the greatest albums ever made – and now the Beatles’ ‘White Album’ is going to be celebrated on stage in Nottingham.

The double album, officially called The Beatles but more commonly known by its nickname which refers to its blank cover, was released in 1968. In contrast to its more psychedelic predecessors Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Magical Mystery Tour, it generally has a more direct and stripped-back approach, with many of its songs having been written while the band were on a meditation retreat in India. It spans an astonishing range of styles and moods over its four sides, ranging from heavy rock to intimate balladry, via tributes, pastiches, satire and avant-garde experimentalism. Among its tracks are Back in the USSR, Dear Prudence, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Helter Skelter, Blackbird, Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da and Long Long Long.

It will be performed by Classic Albums Live, who promise a “note for note, cut for cut” reproduction. Boasting an ensemble of performers who have graced music’s biggest stages and collaborated with industry icons both in studio and on stage, the focus is all on the music, with no distracting costumes or impersonations.

The show comes to the Royal Concert Hall on Sunday September 7. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.