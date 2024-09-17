CD / Vinyl Reviews: Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

P.P. Arnold, Mark Harrison, Julie Driscoll.

P. P. Arnold, ”The First Lady of Immediate” (Charly / Immediate)

The artist formerly known as Patricia Ann Cole began her performing career as a member of Ike and Tina Turner’s vocal backing group The Ikettes before relocating to London in the mid sixties, where she signed to Andrew Loog Oldham’s Immediate organisation, enjoying singles success with classic ditties such as “Angel of the Morning” and the youthful Cat Stevens’ “The First Cut Is The Deepest.”

This splendid vinyl re-issue from the good people at Charly focusses attention on Arnold’s 1968 debut set for Immediate, with a string of illustrious producers led by Steve Marriott, Ronnie Lane and Mick Jagger overseeing proceedings as the Los Angeles born vocalist powerfully emotes her way through stand-out tracks such as “(If You Think You’re) Groovy,” “Born To Be Together” and “The Time Has Come” to name but a few.

The First Lady of Immediate

Mark Harrison Band, ”Fools & Cowboys” (Highway Records)

Mark Harrison’s perennially perceptive musings on the vagaries of life and the human condition have won the hearts of a whole host of discerning music lovers in recent years, and “Fools & Cowboys” marks the latest addition to the impressive body of work that he’s assembled during this period.

It’s arguably his finest offering to date too, as Mark and his regular cohorts serve up some of the most quietly compelling blues and roots music fare that you could ever wish to hear, with splendid tracks such as “The Great Stink,” “House Rent Party” and “Road Ahead Closed” capturing the essence of this supremely well informed character’s distinctive approach to music making.

Try to lend it an ear if you possibly can and if the opportunity presents itself you’d also be well advised to explore the rest of Mr. Harrison’s equally life enhancing back catalogue too.

Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity,” Jools & Brian” (Charly)

Readers of more mature years may well recall Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity’s classic revamp of Dylan’s “This Wheel’s On Fire,” a swirling slice of late sixties psychedelia which soared into the higher reaches of the UK charts in 1968 and has lost little of its impact with the passage of time.

The contents of this vinyl anthology pack much less of a commercial punch however, as it brings together a fine assortment of group creations alongside vocalist Driscoll’s three Parlophone singles and Hammond organ ace Auger’s three Columbia forty fives in a stylish celebration of the musical qualities which made their musical output such required listening during the era of “Swinging London.”

Their affectionate covers of Booker T. Jones’ “Green Onions” and the Lovin’ Spoonful’s” I Didn’t Want To Have To Do It” are twin highlights.