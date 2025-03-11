CD Reviews with Kevin Bryan

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

Home Service.”A Live Transmission” (Talking Elephant)- Home Service’s former creative mainstay John Tams may no longer be at the helm these days, but this venerable folk-rock institution have recruited a more than capable replacement for their socially aware founder member in the shape of the excellent Bob Fox. Their astute decision has clearly produced a musical marriage made in heaven, and the band’s new live package delivers a compelling blend of much loved old Home Service favourites and arresting new material which has been added to their rousing repertoire by Fox himself. Stand out tracks such as “Bonny At Morn,” “Bramsley” and “Napoleon’s Grande Marche/Walk My Way” capture the essence of this innovative outfit’s distinctive brass driven brand of traditionally inspired music making.

Kris Delmhorst,”Ghosts in the Garden” (Big Bean Music)- Singer-songwriter collections don’t come much more atmospheric and evocative than this. With nine critically acclaimed studio albums under her belt during a career as an independent artist which now spans well over a quarter of a century Kris Delmhorst can be relied upon to deliver the goods whenever she ventures into a recording studio, and her latest expertly crafted offering showcases a series of poetic musings on the human condition and the challenges presented by grief, loss and fate. The results should be required listening for discerning music lovers everywhere, with “Ghosts in the Garden,” “Beyond The Boundaries” and the jangling rock of “Won’t Be Long” supplying three of the album’s musical highlights.

“In 1981 There Was… The GPs “(Talking Elephant)- This refreshingly unpolished package focusses attention on some of the relatively meagre live output of short lived folk-rock supergroup The GPs, drawing on records made at venues in Sussex and Oxfordshire more than forty years ago. The contents deliver a heart warming exercise in unabashed nostalgia as musical soulmates Ralph McTell, Richard Thompson, Dave Pegg and Dave Mattacks breathe new life into classic material first made famous by such unlikely bedfellows as Smokey Robinson, Hank Williams and Eddie Cochran to name but a few, with the lead vocal duties shared fairly equally between Richard and Ralph.