CD Reviews: Kevin Bryan

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers “Up Close and Personal-Live in Texas” (Wienerworld)-Legendary bandleader John Mayall may never have been a particularly impressive performer in his own right, but the Cheshire born musician is rightly referred to as “the godfather of the British blues” after nurturing the talents of so many outstanding young players during the genre’s sixties heyday. Future rock luminaries such as Peter Green, Eric Clapton and Mick Taylor all passed through the Bluesbreakers ranks during this period and the band’s line up seemed to be in a state of constant flux throughout its lengthy existence. This fine audio-visual package captures the late nineties incarnation of Mayall’s outfit in fine fettle as they breathe new life into tried and tested old favourites such as “Nature’s Disappearing,” “A Hard Road” and “Room To Move” during a couple of concerts in Houston, Texas with then current guitarist Buddy Whittington.

“Cut Me Deep-A Story of Indie Pop 1985-1989” (Cherry Red)- This rare compendium of delights extends over four CDs as it explores the world of British indie pop during the latter half of the eighties. The list of participants reads like a veritable who’s who of the genre’s finest talent at the time, with classic contributions from the likes of Stone Roses, Housemartins and Lightning Seeds rubbing shoulders with the equally praiseworthy efforts of a string of lesser known but equally compelling guitar orientated acts in a fine companion to Cherry Red’s 2022 anthology,”The Sun Shines Here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Cliff,” Special / The Power and the Glory / Cliff Hanger” (Floating World)- Reggae’s commercial appeal to the record buying public seems to have nosedived since the sad demise of cultural icon Bob Marley in 1981 but the excellent Jimmy Cliff has soldiered on regardless, and this fine CD re-issue focusses attention on three of the great man’s early eighties collections, including 1985’s Grammy Award winning “Cliff Hanger.” The latter album featured guest appearances from a diverse cast of performers including Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare, Kool and the Gang and Weather Report bassist Jaco Pastorius, who lent a hand on one of the stand-out tracks,”Brown Eyes.”