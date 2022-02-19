CBSO are not to be missed when they perform Tchaikovsky double bill at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
The latest concert in the Nottingham Classics season will feature the welcome return of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
Conducted by Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, they will be paying a visit to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, March 5, from 7.30pm.
The all-Russian programme will feature a double-bill of Tchaikovsky plus a key work by Igor Stravinsky.
Launching the concert will be Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, a near-perfect encapsulation of his many gifts as a composer.
Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto will feature highly talented soloist Patricia Kopatchinskaja, a popular work from the composer’s neoclassical period.
The concert concludes with Tchaikovsky’s multi-faceted Fourth Symphony, a work that builds towards a barnstorming finale that will leave audience members’ spirits very high indeed.
For more on tickets for the performance, you can see www.trch.co.uk