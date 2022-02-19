CBSO are not to be missed when they perform Tchaikovsky double bill at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

CBSO conductor Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla (Photo credit: Benjamin Ealovega)

Conducted by Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, they will be paying a visit to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, March 5, from 7.30pm.

The all-Russian programme will feature a double-bill of Tchaikovsky plus a key work by Igor Stravinsky.

Launching the concert will be Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, a near-perfect encapsulation of his many gifts as a composer.

Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto will feature highly talented soloist Patricia Kopatchinskaja, a popular work from the composer’s neoclassical period.

The concert concludes with Tchaikovsky’s multi-faceted Fourth Symphony, a work that builds towards a barnstorming finale that will leave audience members’ spirits very high indeed.

For more on tickets for the performance, you can see www.trch.co.uk

