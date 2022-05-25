Take a magical history tour through the Beatles’ back catalogue when this leading tribute band visits the Leeming Street-based venue soon.Replicating in both sight and sound the excitement and energy of Beatlemania, the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper, and the creative masterpieces of The White Album and Abbey Road, this is a performance not to be missed by fans of the Fab Four in the area.Four costume changes and lighting scenes compliment the changes in musical complexity as the show develops to its climax. A special feature will be a recreation of the Savile Row rooftop concert from January 1969.The band’s cast members, as well as being talented instrumentalists and singers, are hugely dedicated Beatles fans, intent on recreating their individual characters on stage.