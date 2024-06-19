Catch jazz star Clare Teal in gig at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month
Mansfield Palace Theatre, June 28.
Music fans can expect exhilarating swing from the award-winning jazz vocalist and long-time BBC Radio 2 and Jazz FM broadcaster as she brings her new show to the venue.
Clare has recorded and released 14 albums, to both public and critical acclaim. With her stunning voice, encyclopaedic knowledge of jazz, swing and big band music, and her innate warmth and wit, Clare is a sought-after singer and broadcaster.
The evening promises to be an exciting collaboration between Clare, her regular trio and superstar soloists of the British jazz scene. It will also include favourites from her acclaimed DVD The Fireside Sessions.
As one of the UK’s greatest interpreters of popular song, Clare and her band guarantee an evening of inspirational, uplifting music and unbridled entertainment.
Details: For more on ticket availability, go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk
