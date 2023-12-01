See Jackie Oates and John Spiers in concert action soon. (Photo by Pete Holmes)

​The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, December 17, 7.30pm.

The multi award-winning contemporary folk artists are not to be missed when they come to the area for a festive performance later this month.

The talented twosome will meld together their shared love of English traditional folk tunes and songs with their fine voices and expertly played acoustic instruments to create a satisfying whole.

Audiences can look forward to a fresh, uplifting and poignant evening.

Their festive concerts are a beautiful and heart-warming antidote to the materiality that can sometimes be a feature of the Christmas season.

The duo perform captivating traditional Christmas carols and tunes from England and beyond, plus music from the duo’s debut album, Needle Pin, Needle Pin.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.squirepac.co.uk