Cast of favourites announced for Horrible Histories music show

Stars of the beloved CBBC series Horrible Histories will hit the stage in a special concert version of the show heading to Nottingham.

Following the exciting announcement of Horrible Histories – The Concert earlier this year, the cast bringing the BAFTA Award-winning TV show to life has been announced. Leading the music is Richie Webb, the award-winning composer behind every Horrible Histories TV song. From The Monarchs' Song to the riotous anthems that have become fan favourites, Richie joins the cast as musical director, bringing his extraordinary catalogue to the stage with a live band.

Sharing the spotlight are some of the most recognisable current faces from Horrible Histories and its spin-off Horrible Science: Richard David-Caine, one of the show’s longest-serving performers, also known for Class Dismissed and CBeebies’ Swashbuckle; Harrie Hayes, who has embodied history’s most iconic royals, from Elizabeth I to Marie Antoinette; Inel Tomlinson, a core cast member of both shows, from Histories’ Rameses to Science’s Big Danny; and Ethan Lawrence, a Horrible Histories favourite and star of Ricky Gervais’ global Netflix hit After Life.

Joining them are two stalwarts of the 20-year stage phenomenon Horrible Histories Live on Stage – Alison Fitzjohn, an original cast member who has toured the world with Birmingham Stage Company, and Neal Foster, the company’s actor/manager and creative force behind all the Horrible stage shows since 2005.

The show’s premise is that William Shakespeare has been asked to create the greatest show on earth. He knows it won’t be easy – but he has no idea how much trouble he’ll get from monstrous monarchs like King Henry VIII, Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria. Things hot up when Death appears, and now Boudica and Cleopatra want to take over. Can things get any worse? Of course they can. Featuring a live band led by Richie Webb performing his much-loved TV songs, with guest appearances from Charles II, Dick Turpin and a bunch of Vikings barging through the stage door, Horrible Histories – The Concert promises a truly Horrible night out. Horrible Histories books launched in 1993 and are written by Terry Deary.

The show comes to the Royal Concert Hall on Sunday March 29, 2026. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.