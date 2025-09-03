Cast announced for ‘unique local pantomime’ in Nottingham

'We're delighted to welcome some new faces in the cast, alongside some old favourites'

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast for this year’s pantomime – and it’s packed with Notts talent.

Much-loved dame John Elkington is Nelly the Nanny, while Charis Alexandra (whose credits include The Producers and Barnum) plays the sparkling Fairy Lights; Seb Harwood (Jesus Christ Superstar, Watermill Theatre, Newbury; Becoming Nancy, Birmingham Rep) is the charming Prince; returning this year is Danny Hendrix (War Horse, National Theatre UK Tour; Cinderella, Nottingham Playhouse) as adorable Teddy the Bear; the spirited Princess Rose is played by Yazmin King (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre) in her first pantomime; TJ Lloyd (Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre; Dick Whittington, Nottingham Playhouse) also makes a welcome return, as the King; and the evil fairy Maleficent will be conjured up by Lara Sas, recently seen in Dear Evan Hansen (Dear Evan Hansen UK Tour and Nottingham Playhouse; Snow White, Immersion Theatre).

Danny, Lara and Seb all come from the East Midlands, as do the 14 local youngsters who will appear as the Young Chorus, playing magical characters from fairies and elves to palace guards and dancing toys. The Young Chorus were recruited through a process of open auditions and comprise Alexander Bunka, Sabrina Dzonyk, Harper Etienne, Alaya Hammerton, Brielle Houghton, Harry Keiller, William Kent, Mairwen Knight, Oliviay Laing, Amiya Maxwell, Ayanna Mzungu, Jada Pierce, Darragh Sweeney and Anà-Lucia Ward-Gonzalez.

Adam Penford, artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse and writer and director of Sleeping Beauty, said: “Attended by 40,000 people each year, Nottingham Playhouse is proud to create an annual brand-new and unique local pantomime. With incredible scenery, costumes and props all created by our talented craftspeople, it’s made in Nottingham for the people of Nottingham. Our Young Chorus come from our local community across the county, and we're delighted to welcome some new faces in the cast, alongside some old favourites, including the best dame in the land, John Elkington.

“Sleeping Beauty is a classic tale of good versus evil, magic and enchantment, romance and adventure. Expect to laugh, gasp, cheer, sing along and scream at our fire-breathing dragon.”

Outraged at not being invited to the Princess’s party, the evil Maleficent casts a spell that sends the Princess and her whole kingdom into a deep sleep, when she pricks her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel. As they snooze, a tangled forest springs up around them. Only one thing can break the curse – the magic of true love. Enter our Prince, who must battle through the thorns, and work with the Princess to defeat the wicked fairy.

Theatregoers are promised a show bursting with jaw-dropping costumes, dazzling effects and sprinkled with magical mayhem.

Sleeping Beauty runs from Friday November 28 Saturday January 17. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419