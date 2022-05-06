Call issued for young local performers to join Nottingham Playhouse panto chorus

A workshop audition day will be held on June 12 with the aim of selecting two chorus teams of nine-to-15-year-olds who reflect the rich diversity of the area.

Successful applicants will join Nottingham’s favourite dame, John Elkington, as Sarah The Cook, alongside plucky Dick Whittington and his trusty cat in this magical rags to riches tale which runs in all its panto glory, over the Christmas season.

To apply, budding performers must be aged between nine and 15 years old as of November 2022, and be available in Nottingham for rehearsals and performances from October 31, 2022 to January 14, 2023.

A workshop audition day will be held on June 12 for those interested in taking part.

No prior performance experience is needed, just energy, enthusiasm and commitment.

Previous Nottingham Playhouse Young Chorus member George Turton (12) explained: “Being in Beauty and the Beast was the best experience of my entire life. The build up, the group, the lights and the roar of the crowd put the seal on my passion to become an actor.”

Adam Penford, Nottingham Playhouse artistic director, writer and director of Dick Whittington, said: "Last year we tried a new approach to recruiting our Young Chorus, removing the need for any direct qualifications or experience, and instead searching for young people with enthusiasm, passion and energy.

"The East Midlands didn't disappoint! Over 200 applied and we had a wonderful time meeting them all. There was a huge amount of talent and we could have cast the panto many times over. I'm really looking forward to doing the same for Dick Whittington this year.

"Thousands of school children and families watch the Playhouse panto every year and it's vital that our cast reflect the rich diversity of Nottingham.’

From November 25, 2022 to January 14, 2023, the legendary Playhouse panto returns with the tale of Dick Whittington and his cat as they embark on a journey that takes them to London where the streets are paved with gold, onto the High Seas and into battle with the evil King Rat.

On his way Dick falls head over heels in love with his boss’s daughter Alice and all the while the magical Bow Bells are whispering his destiny – to become Mayor of London!

Packed with dazzling dance, a brilliant live band and swashbuckling adventure, the show will serve up lashings of courage, comedy, chaos and cats!

The closing date to apply for the Young Chorus and to take part in the workshop audition is Sunday, June 5, at 12 noon.

For full details and to apply visit -https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/job/dick-whittington-young-chorus/

