Calendar Girls to hit stage in April in latest show from Masque Productions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 17 to 20.

The talented performers from Mansfield-based Masque Productions will be treading the boards again at the Palace Theatre later this year with this heartwarming show, based on a true story.

Based on the motion picture starring Julie Walters and Helen Mirren, Calendar Girls tells the true story about a group of extraordinary women, members of a very ordinary Yorkshire WI who persuade one another to pose for a charity calendar with a difference.

See Calendar Girls at Mansfield Palace Theatre in April (Photo credit: Alex Eccles)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

No more photos of Wharfedale bridges or Norman churches for them. Overcoming their initial reserve, the friends drop their dressing gowns, their modesty spared only by artfully placed cakes, knitting and flower arrangements!

Puzzling their husbands, mortifying their children and riding the wrath of the outraged WI, they spark a global phenomenon. But as media interest snowballs, the Calendar Girls find themselves exposed in ways they’d never expected, revealing more than they’d ever planned.

A very English story with a very English heart, Calendar Girls is written by Tim Firth is quirky, poignant and hilarious.

Details: For more on tickets go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk​