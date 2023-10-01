Cabaret spectacular Outlawed is not to be missed this Christmas at Nonsuch Studios

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham, November 29 to December 22.

An outrageously fun Robin Hood-inspired cabaret spectacular with a distinctly Nottinghamshire flavour, Outlawed is the first part of the festive offerings at the city centre venue to be announced.

Set in Sherwood Forest’s naughtiest speakeasy, The Major Oak, a secret venue in the famous secret

hideout, Outlawed will see Nonsuch Studios’ theatre transformed into an immersive cabaret club, where audience members can revel in the action from stage-side cabaret tables, pre-show dining and more.

The show will celebrate the best of local talent, with the area’s leading burlesque, circus, and drag performers taking centre stage to bring the story to life.

Edward Boott, artistic director of the venue and director of Outlawed, explained: “Everyone at Nonsuch Studios is so excited about bringing Outlawed to audiences this Christmas.

“This is a project that has been many years in the making and we can’t wait to unleash it. Audiences can expect an incredible night out, with the best performers from a host of disciplines including drag, burlesque, circus and comedy.”