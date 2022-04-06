British rock legends Feeder are heading for Nottingham gig on new tour dates

Since launching out of South Wales in 1992, Feeder have maintained an enviable forward motion, releasing ten studio albums and more than 40 EPs or singles, accumulating 26 Top 40 chart singles, spending 185 weeks in the UK charts and shifting well over two million albums in the UK alone.One of the few flat-out rock bands still firing in the face of a predominantly synth-pop world, they secured new heights of popularity around the world with 2017’s Best Of.After following up two years later with their tenth album, ‘Tallullah’, which garnered another British Top 5, the sky was the limit for these indestructible sensations, until the pandemic scoobied everything.Post-Covid, they are emerging with one of the strongest and heaviest records of their career. Called Torpedo, it signals a band refreshed, inspired by the new and not resting on the strength of their considerable successes.