Bobby and Laura, Norman, Sue and the gang get back together for the follow-on musical, with a script by sitcom legends Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran.Mark Wynter, hit recording star of Venus in Blue Jeans, Go Away Little Girl, It’s Almost Tomorrow and more, will continue with the company of established Dreamboats and Petticoats favourites from the past 15 years.Bringing On Back The Good Times finds Laura with a successful solo career but her partner on their number one record Dreamboats and Petticoats’ - Bobby – has left the spotlight to rejoin former group Norman and The Conquests.The adventures Bobby and Laura go through include a season at Butlins, and an appearance at The Eurovision Song Contest.