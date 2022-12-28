Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: It’s fair to say that 2022 has been quite a whirlwind year

Whilst we all have the odd issue we will speak against, you would expect a Conservative MP to be supportive of a Conservative manifesto and Conservative policies.

Government wouldn’t be able to function if we all went off in different directions doing our own thing and voting at random.

As somebody who had a Labour MP for most of his adult life, I don’t think I ever once wrote an angry letter screeching why they weren’t following Conservative policies when they were in Government – it would be daft to do so.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Perhaps an invite to an event or referring a practical problem from a resident when I was a councillor, but the party political stuff I tended to avoid.

But last year I did rebel. Three times in fact.

This was on ‘Plan B’ and what were relatively mild restrictions being brought in with the potential for a wave of the Omicron variant of Covid.

I did this because I had made people a promise that I would go no further with restrictions and after ‘freedom day’ that we needed to get on with it.

‘Add in two changes of Prime Minister and two ministerial positions in the Department for Education and the Cabinet Office and I think I can say 2022 has been quite a whirlwind,’ says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

In the end, the new dangerous wave of Covid never came and we did indeed manage to ‘get on with it’.

But of course the long-term effects of Covid were only just on the horizon.

The supply issues the pandemic created, the number of unfilled vacancies and the difficulties of getting those working from home to go back to their offices only posed part of the challenge.

We were also faced with the huge cost of the pandemic.

It was absolutely the right thing to do to support businesses who were forced to close, or to furlough people in order to save their jobs.

In many cases, people would have lost their homes and everything they had worked for if we hadn’t stepped in. But this all needs paying back.

Together with Putin’s war with Ukraine and the resulting increase in energy bills and inflation, you have the perfect storm.

