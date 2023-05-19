Breakin' Convention is back at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall to showcase top talent

Yvonne Smink is among the stars at this year's Breakin' Convention (Photo credit: Krabique)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 31.

Breakin’ Convention, the world’s ground-breaking festival of hip hop dance theatre, is back and recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London.

Breakin’ Convention is now on tour and will visit the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham.

Hosted and curated by Breakin’ Convention’s artistic director Jonzi D, Breakin’ Convention 2023 will showcase exceptional hip hop crews from Nottinghamshire including top poppers, lockers, b-boys and b-girls - plus, as always, jaw-dropping and inspiring international acts.

The Royal Concert Hall’s foyer will undergo a makeover complete with live DJs, graffiti artists and freestyle dance sessions so everyone can join in.

A renowned and inclusive celebration of hip hop culture, Breakin’ Convention will host three exceptional, international acts including South Korea’s breakin’ crew MOVER, Netherland’s influential forces of funk Ghetto Funk Collective, and Dutch international hip hop pole champion Yvonne Smink (pictured).

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or you can call the box office on 0115 9895555.