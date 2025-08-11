'Borderline miraculous' talent brings stand-up and folk music to Nottingham

Grace Petrie's new show is called This Is No Time to Panic (photo: Evoto)

Impassioned folk music will meet razor-sharp stand-up when Grace Petrie takes her new show to Nottingham.

Following the huge success of her debut stand-up show Butch Ado About Nothing, which sold out venues across the UK and earned rave reviews, Grace returns with a fresh hour of original songs, storytelling, and subversive humour.

Long hailed as one of the UK’s most compelling songwriters, Grace has played to packed-out crowds from Glastonbury to Latitude Festival, earned chart success with her 2021 album Connectivity, and made regular appearances on BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show and hit podcast The Guilty Feminist. With her new hybrid show, called This Is No Time to Panic, she aims to prove once again that it’s possible to be “deeply political, disarmingly personal and and properly funny — all in the same set”.

The Scotsman hailed her as “borderline miraculous,” the Guardian called her “the urgent, pulsing, compassionate talent this world desperately needs”, and the New Yorker described her as an “effervescent charm-bomb of a performer”.

Grace Petrie comes to the Canalhouse on Tuesday October 7. Visit castlerockbrewery.co.uk/pubs/canalhouse to book.