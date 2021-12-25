Book now for family musical fun with White Christmas at Nottingham Theatre Royal

It can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 22 to 26, 2022.

Join veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as, fuelled by love, the all-singing, all-dancing duo follow the stunning Haynes Sisters to a Vermont lodge for a special Christmas show.Their journey takes a misstep, and their rhythm is thrown off when they discover the lodge happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s old Army General who is in desperate need of their help.

A tale of love and friendship, White Christmas features the dazzling songs Blue Skies, Sisters, Count Your Blessings Instead Of Sheep, The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing, and, of course, the most famous festive song of all.

White Christmas comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal in November 2022. (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

For more on the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

