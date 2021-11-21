Book fans will get to read all about it at Notts-based festival soon
Newark Book Festival is back for some festive book fun on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12.
The festival will be hosting four events across the weekend, plus there will be free street theatre with Rudolph and Franky and a literature corner at Sunday’s Evening Christmas Market, part of Newark’s Festival of Lights from 3.30pm to 9pm.
The mini-festival will open on Saturday morning with a family event with award-winning illustrator Chris Mould, whose work includes illustrating Matt Haig’s A Boy Called Christmas and A Mouse Called Miika.
On the Saturday afternoon, Nottingham author M.A Kuzniar will be talking about her debut novel for adults Midnight At Everwood, a magical seasonal tale inspired by ballet and The Nutcracker.
Visit newarkbookfestival.org.uk/winter-wonderland to book online.