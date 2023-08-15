News you can trust since 1895
Bold and brilliant performer Joshua Burnell is to hit the road again

Joshua Burnell
By Steve Eyley
Published 16th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out a gig at Sheffield's Greystones venue later this year by Joshua Burnell (Photo credit: Elly Lucas)Check out a gig at Sheffield's Greystones venue later this year by Joshua Burnell (Photo credit: Elly Lucas)
The Greystones, Sheffield, November 3.

The inimitable folk-pop rocker is to embark on a tour of the UK, including a visit to The Greystones in Sheffield .

As people with vivid imaginations go, the bold and brilliant singer-songwriter and musician has to be right up there.

    The York-based performer’s love of fantasy, sci-fi, folklore and fairy tales, heroes and villains, sorcery and the supernatural is something that informs his fresh take on contemporary chamber pop.

    Winner of the Rising Star accolade in the 2020 Folking Awards, Burnell is an extraordinary talent, seemingly with his own musical time machine – able to teleport listeners back into a rich, retro past or into a bold, other-worldly future.

    Unpredictable and indefatigable, Burnell is not just a highly original songwriter but also an accomplished multi-instrumentalist .

    Details: For more, see joshuaburnell.co.uk

