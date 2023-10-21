News you can trust since 1895
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Bold and brilliant performer Joshua Burnell heads to area for gig

Joshua Burnell
By Steve Eyley
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
See Joshua Burnell in action soon in Sheffield. (Photo credit: Elly Lucas)See Joshua Burnell in action soon in Sheffield. (Photo credit: Elly Lucas)
See Joshua Burnell in action soon in Sheffield. (Photo credit: Elly Lucas)

​​The Greystones, Sheffield, November 3.

The inimitable folk-pop rocker is to embark on a tour of the UK, including a visit to The Greystones in Sheffield.As people with vivid imaginations go, the bold and brilliant singer-songwriter and musician has to be right up there.The York-based performer’s love of fantasy, sci-fi, folklore and fairy tales, heroes and villains, sorcery and the supernatural is something that informs his fresh take on contemporary chamber pop.Winner of the Rising Star accolade in the 2020 Folking Awards, Burnell is an extraordinary talent, seemingly with his own musical time machine – able to teleport listeners back into a rich, retro past or into a bold, other-worldly future.Unpredictable and indefatigable, Burnell is not just a highly original songwriter but also an accomplished multi-instrumentalist.

Details: For more, see joshuaburnell.co.uk.

