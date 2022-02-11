Family fun when Blyth Players return to panto action soon in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Barnby Memorial Hall, Blyth, April 7 to 10.

Mirror Mirror on the wall who is the fairest of them all?Well, you’ll have a chance to find out for yourselves when the members of Blyth Players return to action in their latest family production, written by Alan P Frayne and directed by Tracey McVann.Will Snow White manage to escape from the evil Queen Avarice and her henchman Slurp and marry handsome hero Prince Ferdinand of Farawaia?Maybe with the help of Chuckles the Jester, Edna Bucket and her seven new friends will win over evil. Add to this the incompetent duo Justice Quill and Scribbles, and Fairy Good Fortune to help Snow White win the day, as well as a wonderful chorus of villagers.The newly revised script, based on the Grimm Brothers’ tale, includes all the well-loved ingredients of traditional family pantomime.This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Stage Right Creative Ltd.

For tickets, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers

