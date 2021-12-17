Bloc Party's Nottingham Rock City gig is not to be missed in May
Nottingham Rock City, May 27.
Indie rock aces Bloc Party Bloc Party will release their forthcoming sixth studio album Alpha Games in April.Alongside the album announcement, Bloc Party have shared new single Traps as the first taste of the upcoming record and revealed plans for an extensive UK and European tour.Speaking of the new single, Bloc Party singer, songwriter and guitarist Kele Okereke says: “From the moment we wrote Traps, we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album; playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.”It will be Bloc Party’s first tour since their huge 2019 shows, where they performed their seminal debut album Silent Alarm in full across the UK, Europe and North America.
Details: For more on ticket availability for an eagerly-awaited show, you can go to www.rock-city.co.ukPhoto: Wunmi-Onibudo