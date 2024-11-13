Blasts from the past with James B Partridge and his Primary School Assembly Bangers

James B Partridge is bringing his live music show to Mansfield Canvas in December.

​James B Partridge

​ Mansfield Canvas, December 10.

The beloved primary school music teacher who has turned into a nostalgic sensation with his Primary School Assembly Bangers show, that has grown from some homemade videos to multiple sets at this year’s Glastonbury Festival and sold out shows across the UK, is coming to Mansfield soon.

He is bringing his new festive show, The Big Christmas Assembly, to Mansfeld Canvas, featuring the best Christmas songs of our youth to classic primary school bangers.

This unique (but strangely familiar) live show promises to be the perfect festive night out for the whole family.

From Jingle Bells to This Little Light of Mine, it’s the perfect blend of holiday cheer, primary school memories and a great night out with friends and family.

James said: “I’ve always loved how the songs we sang as children at Christmas time brought so much joy and excitement. The Big Christmas Assembly is a celebration of those songs and the fun we had, whether it was singing in assemblies or practising for the Christmas nativity. I can’t wait to see the audience relive those moments!”

Details: For more on the forthcoming show, you can go to jamesbpartridge.com

