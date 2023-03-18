Pop Up Party is famed for its legendary parties at The Riverbank and Tom Browns, which drew crowds from across the UK. The event will be Pop Up Party’s first in three years.

Tickets are selling fast, with just the fifth and final release available and prices starting from £35.

Starting at 2pm on the Binks Yard outdoor terrace, the night is set to be a big one, with a stellar line-up of renowned house music DJs

Serving upfront soulful house, disco and some popular house classics, acts include Fat Tony, Jeremy Healy, Jo Mills, Guy Williams and many more. There’ll also be live singers, dancers, acrobats and confetti cannons for a high-energy party to remember.

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard, said: “The Pop Up Party was a highly anticipated event in the calendar of dance music for years, so it’s fantastic to be able to welcome the event back to the city to help us launch summer at Binks Terrace with a bang.

“The party will see a selection of renowned DJs straight from Ibiza along with dancers and performers as well as a few more surprises throughout the day, it’s set to be an all-day party to remember – and certainly not one to be missed.”

In addition to the exciting roster of DJs on offer, all guests will be able to choose from a range of food and drinks throughout the day served from the Binks Yard Cubes, the latest outdoor food and drink offering.

Binks Yard in Nottingham

Ben added: “During the Pop Up Party, it’s not just about the music, we’ll also have a fantastic selection of delicious food on offer. Our Binks Yard Cubes will be serving street food and a wide range of drinks, while the Binks Yard smoker will also be in action with a selection of our signature dishes cooked low and slow.

“We’re always really passionate about hosting really special events that will have people talking for years, and this April’s Pop Up Party marks just one of the exciting experiences still to come this year. With the warmer, brighter summer days now just round the corner, we couldn’t think of a more perfect way to begin our summer of music, dance and live performances.”

To find out more about the event, including details of how to book, visit https://binksyard.com/highlights_event/binks-yard-x-pop-up-party/

