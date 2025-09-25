Big tunes and big topics from Radio 1 favourites Keyside

Keyside blend hard-hitting lyrics with radio-friendly melodies

Liverpool four-piece Keyside bring their “kitchen-sink indie” to Nottingham in December.

The band’s blend of hard-hitting lyricism with intricate and upbeat, guitar-led pop won them a place on line-up of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, having stacked up a run of national plays on the station for previous singles, including Runaway, Rhianna and Michael (What’s Your Call), cementing their stature among Britain’s most promising emerging bands.

Unflinching in the face of hard truths, Keyside’s previous singles have matched the desolation of drug abuse with majestic riffs and sunlit choruses. Speaking to Clash Magazine in September 2024, songwriter, Dani-Lee Parker said: “The word ‘abuse’ is quite important because people go out and have a drink (and) socialise, but there comes a time when it starts to destroy you and your family. All my life I’ve been brought up around drugs, really. All these songs are a manifestation of what I’ve seen.”

The band have been compared with socially-minded songmakers of the past, including The Smiths and The La’s, along with energetic contemporary acts including Fontaines D.C. and Blossoms.

Keyside play The Bodega on Thursday December 4. Visit keysidemusic.com/keyside-gigs to book.