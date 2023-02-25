Big names are lined up to share their experiences at Confetti Industry Week

Guests will deliver a series of talks, workshops, masterclasses and live performances in the week commencing March 6, at Confetti’s Nottingham campus, part of Nottingham Trent University (NTU).

Alysia Judge, one of the UK’s premier speakers and broadcasters on gaming, Richard Graham, editor of Golden Globe Award-winning Netflix TV show, The Crown, and one of the most successful British dance music artists of the past 25 years, Sister Bliss, join a cast of 80 industry stars lined up for intimate sessions, held in person and online.

Now in its 17th year, Industry Week runs from Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10, and will see a celebration of International Women’s Day, the return of Confetti alumni now successfully working in the industry, and a live competitive gaming tournament in Confetti’s new £5million esports complex, Confetti X.

Ayalah Bentovim, aka Sister Bliss, is one of the main guests at the event.

As part of one of the defining electronic acts of the last three decades, Faithless, Sister Bliss has deservedly established herself as one of Britain’s most iconic and long-lasting female electronic artists in the world.

She will be joined by The Prodigy manager, Nick Halkes, to discuss her astonishingly successful career as a DJ, electronic artist and composer, and walk students through how to navigate and sustain a career in music.

Grammy award-winning producer and mixer, Danton Supple, will be interviewed about his career on stage in Nottingham’s Metronome.

Confetti students will also gain access to a walking encyclopaedia from the world of modern recording, Ken Scott. Veteran music engineer and producer to classic artists, Ken, has worked with everyone from The Beatles, Elton John and David Bowie, to Pink Floyd, Supertramp and Duran Duran, garnering millions of record sales in the process.

One of the most revered bass players in alternative music, Andy Rourke, is also part of the line-up. Andy helped craft the iconic sound of the ’80s with seminal band, The Smiths.

Producer, director and writer duo, Len Brown and Bridget Bosely will make an appearance, as will motion capture film and videogame actor, and founder of the exciting Creature Bionics company, Ace Ruele.

One of the most prominent names in gaming entertainment, Alysia Judge, will be on hand to share wisdom from her career working as a journalist, presenter and producer. Alysia Judge has been invited on Channel 4 News, the BBC, and Al Jazeera as a video games expert, while her written work has been published in The Guardian, BBC, IGN, PC Gamer, and The i.

Chief executive Craig Chettle explained how Industry Week is one of the most exciting and valuable teaching experiences that a student can have. “Every year since 2006, we’ve worked hard to bring leading figures from the creative and entertainment industries together for Industry Week, and the line-up just keeps getting better and better! The incredible insights and opportunities our students get into real careers help make Confetti such an attractive place to study.”

Visit the Industry Week website to view the full line-up. If you would like to attend any sessions contact [email protected]

