Big laughs in store at Nottingham Theatre Royal with comedy giant Tom Davis

See comedy star Tom Davis at Nottingham Theatre Royal in 2023 with his stand-up show Underdog

Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 17.

The comedy actor is best known for his hit shows such as King Gary, The Curse, as the unforgettable DI Sleet in Murder In Successville, Live At The Apollo and his hugely popular podcast Wolf and Owl, with fellow comic titan and good friend Romesh Ranganathan.

In 2023, the big man willl be embarking on his largest tour to date with his brand new show, Underdog.Tom will be exploring life as the longshot.

From leaving school with no qualifications to years working on building sites, he will be taking audiences on his unforgettable journey, involving the difficult road to fatherhood, acting in blockbuster films and yet still feeling like an outsider on the path to fame and success.

Big Tom Davis’s return to stand up should not be missed. He is a gifted performer with a growing army of fans thanks to his many TV appearances, so make sure you check out his increasing prowess on the live scene.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see Tom Davis perform Underdog at Nottingham Theatre Royal, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or alternatively you can call the box office on 0115 9895555.