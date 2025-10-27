Big emotions and big songs await at Starsailor's Rock City show

Starsailor had hits with with Fever, Good Souls, Alcoholic and Silence is Easy (photo: Andy Earl)

Big-selling British band Starsailor play in Nottingham this month as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations.

After debuting in 2000, Starsailor became known for their emotionally charged songwriting and powerful live shows. Their debut album Love Is Here reached number 2 in the UK, selling more than a million copies and earning them the title Brightest New Hope (Philip Hall On Award) at the NME Awards, along with nominations at the Brit Awards and a win for Best New Act at the Q Awards. The follow-up, Silence Is Easy, released in 2003, also made number 2. They had top 20 singles with Fever, Good Souls, Alcoholic and Silence is Easy.

Their 2024 album Where The Wild Things Grow became a major independent success, hitting number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart, number 2 on the Official Independent Albums Chart, and number 3 on the Physical Albums Chart.

As part of their 25th anniversary celebrations, Starsailor last month released Starsailor with Strings – Live from Liverpool, capturing a one-off performance with a string ensemble at the venue’s state-of-the-art, acoustically optimised Tung Hall.

The February concert marked the first of several events to celebrate the band’s landmark year. The full original four-piece line-up – James Walsh, James Stelfox, Ben Byrne and Barry Westhead – was joined by long-time live guitarist Tony Foster of Spiritualized. Starsailor bassist James Stelfox also regularly performs with Foster as part of Spiritualized’s live band.

Starsailor play Rock City on Thursday November 20. Visit rock-city.co.uk to book.